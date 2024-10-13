Clarius Group LLC Invests $207,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,402 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,019 shares of company stock worth $5,390,191. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $150.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.44. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

