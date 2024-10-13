1,522 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 2,220.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $408,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,784.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $408,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,784.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares in the company, valued at $17,181,399.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,534 shares of company stock worth $26,815,021. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.77.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $165.76 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $81.03 and a fifty-two week high of $166.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

