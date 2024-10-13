1,522 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 2,220.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Targa Resources
In other Targa Resources news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $408,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,784.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $408,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,784.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares in the company, valued at $17,181,399.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,534 shares of company stock worth $26,815,021. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Targa Resources
Targa Resources Stock Performance
NYSE TRGP opened at $165.76 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $81.03 and a fifty-two week high of $166.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Targa Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.
About Targa Resources
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Targa Resources
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.