LVW Advisors LLC Sells 2,273 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 194.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,702.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Price Performance

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.32. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.