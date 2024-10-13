Clarius Group LLC Has $212,000 Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 55.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.0% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,254,826.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,254,826.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $11,928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,951,359.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,496 shares of company stock valued at $74,262,814 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.55.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $134.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average of $140.95. The stock has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

