3,953 Shares in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWL. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,408,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 14,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

EWL stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $53.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.19.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

