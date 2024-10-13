LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.65.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $205.11 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66. The company has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.40.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

