ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ResMed by 24.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after acquiring an additional 35,273 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $2,246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 3,599.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,823,000 after purchasing an additional 485,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $7,535,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total transaction of $233,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,369,227.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,108.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total transaction of $233,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,369,227.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,614 shares of company stock valued at $27,135,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.18.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $240.51 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $255.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

