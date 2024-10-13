Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in CME Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CME shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

In other CME Group news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $221.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $226.78. The stock has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.93.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

