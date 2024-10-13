Clarius Group LLC Has $347,000 Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $125.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.80 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 330.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

