Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 4.7% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 53,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 67.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.52. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 30.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.8143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ING Groep

ING Groep Company Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.