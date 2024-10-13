Clarius Group LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,333,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 14.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606,191 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,395 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,944,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $91,364,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.42.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

