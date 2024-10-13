Clarius Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 199.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 303.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIG. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.69 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.50.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. American International Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -124.03%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

