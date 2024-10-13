Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,464.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

