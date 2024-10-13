Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 35.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 205,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 814,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,432,000 after purchasing an additional 280,402 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $4,405,725.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,868.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

