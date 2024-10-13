Clarius Group LLC Sells 414 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Piper Sandler lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $364.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $258.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.76 and a 200-day moving average of $340.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.