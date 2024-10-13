Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,576 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

