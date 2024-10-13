UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCI. StockNews.com downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,109,359.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $73,109,359.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $81.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Stories

