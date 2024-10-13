UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 212,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,514,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,962,000 after purchasing an additional 604,142 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

View Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,364.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,656. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.