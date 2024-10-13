UMB Bank n.a. Has $177,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Corning were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Corning by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after buying an additional 2,597,878 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2,405.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after buying an additional 1,735,638 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Corning by 10,626.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,013,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at $34,483,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Fox Advisors raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.23.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

