UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,193 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in EQT were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 18,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in EQT by 936.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 149.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 174.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $45.23.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

