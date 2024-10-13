Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,326,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,125,000 after acquiring an additional 190,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,908,000 after purchasing an additional 761,104 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,754,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,676 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,817,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,841,000 after buying an additional 200,329 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $238.13 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.36 and a 52-week high of $239.25. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.53.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

