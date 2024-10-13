UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in State Street were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 12.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

State Street Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.04. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

