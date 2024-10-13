UMB Bank n.a. Sells 106 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 741.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $5,113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $1,077,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.55.

LULU opened at $278.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

