UMB Bank n.a. Has $210,000 Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,182.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,040. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE EIX opened at $83.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

