UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 60 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $467.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $271.73 and a 12 month high of $469.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

