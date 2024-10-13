Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,363.75.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,450.95 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,421.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,390.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

