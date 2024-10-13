UMB Bank n.a. Sells 647 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Solventum during the second quarter worth $26,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOLV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Solventum in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Solventum Stock Performance

SOLV opened at $68.14 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.