UMB Bank n.a. Increases Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 79.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 9.9% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $515,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,910.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $515,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,910.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $5,165,309.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,491.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,927 shares of company stock worth $7,517,056. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.49% and a negative return on equity of 220.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.32%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

