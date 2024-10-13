Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,856,000 after buying an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $2,044,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 54,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $160.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.69 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.