UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,815,000 after acquiring an additional 213,637 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,257,000 after purchasing an additional 207,306 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after buying an additional 208,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,029,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,276,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $207.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

