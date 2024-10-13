Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 117.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 268.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMI. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of VMI opened at $301.15 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $307.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.47.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valmont Industries news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,998.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

