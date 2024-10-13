Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 8,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,557.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $170.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.88 and its 200-day moving average is $153.91. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $171.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 104.46%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

