UMB Bank n.a. Buys 509 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,709,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,378,000 after buying an additional 421,740 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 580.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 805,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,079,000 after acquiring an additional 686,789 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 139,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

