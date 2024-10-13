UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.62.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE RGA opened at $216.49 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.96 and a 52 week high of $227.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,812.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.