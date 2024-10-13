UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 3,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 256.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 64,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

SLV opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $30.07.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

