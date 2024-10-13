UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,738.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK opened at $325.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.19 and a 200-day moving average of $303.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.10 and a 1-year high of $330.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

