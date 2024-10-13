Brookstone Capital Management Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.53.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.7 %

ZBH stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $133.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.37 and its 200-day moving average is $113.21.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

