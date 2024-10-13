Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,099,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,127,000 after purchasing an additional 212,449 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,625,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,042,000 after purchasing an additional 248,393 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,195,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,030,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,842,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,428,000 after purchasing an additional 115,891 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,069,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,911,000 after purchasing an additional 337,701 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

