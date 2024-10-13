UMB Bank n.a. Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COF opened at $155.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $156.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

