Perpetual Ltd Has $245,000 Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Workday by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Workday by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,902,816.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,902,816.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,381,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,747 shares of company stock valued at $77,512,235 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $240.90 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.04.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

