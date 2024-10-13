Perpetual Ltd Purchases Shares of 722 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 540.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 88,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.17.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $358.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.78. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $366.08.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.79, for a total value of $1,194,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,132.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.79, for a total transaction of $1,194,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,132.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,597.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,238 shares of company stock valued at $35,612,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

