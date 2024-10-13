2,200 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $102.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

