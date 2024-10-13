Cwm LLC Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,625 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,148 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of GSK by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205,528. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.80%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

