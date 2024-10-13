Perpetual Ltd Sells 928 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,268 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $194.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.27.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $230.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

