Cwm LLC Acquires 153,452 Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 614.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,452 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 4.25% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 62,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 54,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FICS stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18. The company has a market cap of $156.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

