Brookstone Capital Management Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UITB. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 23,988 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 84,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,303 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

UITB opened at $47.16 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.