UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 54.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 24,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 15,948 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

