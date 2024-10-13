Perpetual Ltd Acquires New Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $110.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $110.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 89.53%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,372.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

