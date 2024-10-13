Brookstone Capital Management Sells 197 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company's stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average is $93.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $106.67.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

