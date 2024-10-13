Perpetual Ltd Buys New Stake in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage during the third quarter worth approximately $658,000. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lineage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Lineage in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,668. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera purchased 600 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,668. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lineage Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LINE opened at $75.27 on Friday. Lineage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.16 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Lineage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.12%.

Lineage Company Profile

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

